Funderdome fire in Mount Pearl latest in 'extra-busy' season, says platoon chief

An early morning fire at a business in Mount Pearl remains under investigation, and it's just the latest in what Platoon Chief Bob Hiscock has been a very busy holiday season.

The call came in around 12:40 a.m. Thursday for alarms going off at the Funderdome on Topsail Road.

When firefighters arrived, Hiscock said, there was fire and smoke billowing from the southwest part of the building.

"When we gained entry, the sprinkler system had gone off and there was a lot of fire in the party room at this building," said Hiscock.

"The sprinkler system did work and it put out a lot of the fire, and then we had two fire crews put out the rest of the fire."

Hiscock said there is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The cause of the Funderdome fire remains under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. A fire on Christmas Day at Hotel Mount Pearl has been declared suspicious, while the cause of a second fire just days later at the same hotel remains undetermined, police said.

The Funderdome fire is just the latest in what Hiscock characterizes as an unusually busy holiday season for the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

"Christmas season can generally be busy anyway, but in my experience this year has been really extra busy," he said.

A fire during the last weekend of 2019 gutted the inside of Hotel Mount Pearl.

"There's been a lot of fires over this Christmas — more than normal."

Hiscock said it's often around this time that people start using fireplaces in their homes, for example.

"It's a time of year when people start breaking out wintry things, like lighting the fireplace for the first time in the season without year-long maintenance," Hiscock said.

"All of a sudden their house is smoked out and so on, just because it's not regularly used or maintenance kept up on it."

Hiscock recommends people check their propane or wood-burning fireplaces before lighting them, as well as keeping up regular maintenance.

"They got to keep safety in the forefront of your mind."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador