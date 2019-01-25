Low-income families to get more help to make homes energy efficient

More than 800 low-income families in Newfoundland and Labrador could avail of up to $5,000 in grants this year to make their homes more energy efficient.

And a plan to retrofit public buildings in the province in order to increase the use of electricity, instead of fossil fuels, in the Muskrat Falls-era will also begin.

Those were some of the highlights Friday during an event in St. John's that saw Ottawa and the province jointly announce nearly $90 million over the next four years to fight climate change and help families make their homes more affordable and comfortable.

- Premier Dwight Ball

"I know many seniors, I know many middle-income families within our province today, they are concerned about the rising cost of energy," said Premier Dwight Ball.

The first two programs under this initiative include more than $8 million to extend and expand the home energy savings program, which was first establish in 2017, and launch a program to retrofit schools, hospitals and other government buildings so they are heated by electricity instead of fossil fuels like oil.

More programs to come

The government plans to roll out similar programs, all aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting this province's commitments to fight climate change, in the future.

"Here we are, late January, and it's raining outside in the middle of the winter. For those who don't think climate change is for real, I think you just need to look through the window this morning," said Ball.

"Despite what some politicians may tell you on Twitter, climate change is real," added St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP and Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan.

"And if we don't take some significant measures to do something about it, we're going to be left with a significant bill to pay."

The home energy program is targeted at low-income families, and provides grants to help with insulation and sealing off drafts, and installing improved heating systems.

In the past, the program was restricted to families who heat their homes with electricity, but that restriction has been removed to include families who use firewood, furnace oil, propane and other sources.

"This is in response once again, and another concrete example, that we are listening," said MHA Lisa Dempster, Minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

- Lisa Dempster, Minister responsible for NL Housing

"This is something that we heard loud and clear from the public that they would like to have."

Over the next four years, the program will finance the retrofit of some 1,600 homes, said Dempster, and families will be able to save an estimated $600 annually, or roughly 25 per cent, on their energy costs.

The funding is connected to the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, and supports programs or initiatives that help citizens and the public sector make energy-efficient upgrades.

Program applicants must meet certain criteria, including having a household income of $32,500 or less and undergoing a home-energy assessment by a Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation technician.

"Our government is pleased to collaborate with the federal government to leverage over $44 million to improve energy efficiency and promote fuel switching to renewable electricity in our province, which will help lower fuel bills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase demand for clean, renewable energy," Ball said.

Schools, hospitals can get in, too

The fund will also target public sector buildings.

Retrofits for buildings, such as post-secondary institutions, medical clinics and government buildings, that rely on fossil fuels for space heating can also apply for some of the funding to become more energy efficient.

That portion of the program will be run through the Department of Transportation and Works.