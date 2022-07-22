Man dead after crashing fuel truck on TCH

The driver of a commercial transport truck died in a rollover crash on the Trans-Canada Highway early Friday morning, say RCMP.

Just before 4 a.m. officers at the Grand Falls-Windsor detachment were called by someone passing by the crash scene, east of Bay d'Espoir junction.

Police say the 49-year-old man was transporting fuel when he drove off the highway and rolled the truck.

An RCMP collision analyst was at the scene and police say they're still investigating, along with chief medical examiner's office.

Police say a "considerable" amount of fuel was spilled in the crash, and cleanup efforts are underway.

As of Friday afternoon police have still reduced the section of highway to one lane of travel.

