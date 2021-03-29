Cost of fuel spikes in parts of Labrador after winter supply restrictions end

Drivers and heating oil customers in much of Labrador will be paying a lot more for fuel Thursday — including an extra 31 cents per litre of gasoline — as the winter suspension of maximum price adjustments has come to an end.

The Public Utilities Board suspended the price adjustments in late November for all areas of Labrador, except for Western Labrador and Churchill Falls, to coincide with winter supplies. While prices elsewhere in the province have been steadily climbing, prices in the designated zones have stayed the same — until Thursday morning, when they went up as part of the board's weekly pricing adjustment.

As of Thursday, people in zones 10, 11 and 11b are paying an extra 31.7 cents per litre, 23.8 cents more per litre of diesel, and 20.7 cents more per litre of stove oil. Zone 12 will see the same increase for gasoline, but diesel and stove oil prices remain frozen.

The price of all products in zones 11a and 14 — which includes parts of Labrador's north coast and a tanker-supplied area in southern Labrador — will also stay the same "until resupply commences in the coming weeks," according to a media release from the public utilities board.

In the rest of Labrador and across Newfoundland, most fuels are up as of Thursday. The maximum price of gas is up 1.6 cents a litre, diesel is up 0.8 cents per litre, and furnace and stove oil are both up 0.65 cents per litre. Propane is down by just under one cent per litre.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum price of gas is just about $1.46 a litre, while in Labrador South, it'll set you back just under $1.62 per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

