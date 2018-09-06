The price of all regulated fuels are up across Newfoundland and Labrador, after the Public Utilities Board's weekly price adjustment.

The cost of gasoline has increased by 2.3 cents as of Thursday.

That means the maximum price on the Avalon Peninsula has jumped to $1.39 a litre for self-serve.

The highest weekly adjusted price is in southern Labrador between Lodge Bay and Cartwright, where a litre of gas will set motorists back nearly $1.57.

Diesel is also on the rise, up just over two cents a litre.

Furnace and stove oil increased 1.86 cents a litre, while propane costs jumped two cents compared to last week.

The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador.

