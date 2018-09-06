Skip to Main Content
September starts with gas price hike

September starts with gas price hike

The summer driving season is winding down, but fuel prices are up as the school year begins.

The cost of other fuels on the rise, too

CBC ·
Demand usually drops in September as the summer driving season winds down, but fuel prices are up across Newfoundland and Labrador this week. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The price of all regulated fuels are up across Newfoundland and Labrador, after the Public Utilities Board's weekly price adjustment.

The cost of gasoline has increased by 2.3 cents as of Thursday.

That means the maximum price on the Avalon Peninsula has jumped to $1.39 a litre for self-serve.

The highest weekly adjusted price is in southern Labrador between Lodge Bay and Cartwright, where a litre of gas will set motorists back nearly $1.57.

Diesel is also on the rise, up just over two cents a litre.

Furnace and stove oil increased 1.86 cents a litre, while propane costs jumped two cents compared to last week. 

The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us