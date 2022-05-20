Diesel, furnace oil, stove oil prices fall in unexpected adjustment

The price of home heating oil decreased in a surprise price adjustment on Saturday. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The prices of diesel, furnace oil and stove oil in Newfoundland and Labrador all fell Saturday in an unexpected adjustment from the Public Utilities Board.

The price of diesel has decreased by 11 cents per litre. Customers will now pay a maximum price of $1.95 for a litre of diesel on the Avalon Peninsula. As usual, customers will pay more in other parts of the province; for example, a litre of diesel costs $197.9 in central Newfoundland and $1.741 in Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil decreased by 9.54 cents per litre. The maximum price for a litre of furnace oil will now be $1.4229 in the northeast area of the Avalon Peninsula, $1.4529 in the northwest area of the Avalon Peninsula, $1.4629 in central Newfoundland and $1.4319 in the Corner Brook area.

The price of stove oil decreased by 9.54 cents per litre on the island and 7.69 cents per litre in Labrador. Customers will now pay a maximum price of $1.473 in the northeast area of the Avalon Peninsula, $1.503 in the northwest area of the Avalon Peninsula, $1.513 in central Newfoundland and $1.5438 in Churchill Falls.

The maximum prices of gasoline and propane remain unchanged since the last scheduled adjustment on Thursday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador