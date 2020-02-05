Diesel sees big price drop, gas down too

While all types of fuel are down this week across Newfoundland and Labrador, diesel saw the biggest drop.

A litre of gas is 1.7 cents cheaper, as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly price-setting.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.21.

The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.36.

Diesel decreases across the island and Labrador vary slightly, but are still significiant.

The cost of a litre dropped by 8.4 cents in Newfoundland, while in Labrador a litre is nine cents cheaper.

Furnace oil dropped by six pennies a litre, and stove oil is down by five cents.

Propane is down 2.4 cents a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

