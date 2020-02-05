Diesel sees big price drop, gas down too
All types of fuel are cheaper across the province as of Thursday morning
While all types of fuel are down this week across Newfoundland and Labrador, diesel saw the biggest drop.
A litre of gas is 1.7 cents cheaper, as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly price-setting.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.21.
The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.36.
Diesel decreases across the island and Labrador vary slightly, but are still significiant.
The cost of a litre dropped by 8.4 cents in Newfoundland, while in Labrador a litre is nine cents cheaper.
Furnace oil dropped by six pennies a litre, and stove oil is down by five cents.
Propane is down 2.4 cents a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
