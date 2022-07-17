Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Diesel, furnace oil up in N.L. in 2nd straight price adjustment

The Public Utilities Board again has changed fuel prices outside its regular schedule, a day after gas unexpectedly rose 8.8 cents.
Fuels besides regular gasoline jumped in price Saturday. (CBC News/Janella Hamilton)

The Public Utilities Board again has changed fuel prices outside its regular schedule, a day after the cost of gas unexpectedly rose 8.8 cents.

Diesel is now up by 8.2 cents per litre, while stove and furnace oil prices have increased by 7.05 cents per litre.

The price changes are province-wide, except for stove oil, the price of which will only fluctuate in Newfoundland.

Diesel is now at $1.97 on the Avalon and Corner Brook and up to $2.76 in remote parts of Labrador.

