Fuel prices drop sharply in N.L. with another unscheduled change

Gas, diesel and home heating fuels took a sharp dive in price across Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The maximum prices of all fuels, except for propane, took a steep dive across Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday as the Public Utilities Board made yet another unscheduled change.

The PUB said the change was due to what the provincial regulator called a "significant downward shift in the benchmarks."

It's the third time prices have fluctuated this week and Friday's setting is the week's second unscheduled change.

Regular self-serve gasoline dropped 10.1 cents per litre across the province.

One of the biggest changes is diesel, which plummeted by 41.3 cents per litre on the island and 59.5 cents in Labrador.

Furnace heating oil fell by 35.8 cents per litre, while stove oil decreased by 35.8 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 69 cents per litre in Labrador.

Maximum gasoline prices across the island now range from $2.18 on the Avalon Peninsula to $2.30 in the southern Newfoundland community of Ramea, where gas is the most expensive in the province.

In Corner Brook, a litre of gas will set you back $2.19. It's more than a penny higher at $2.20 in central and on the Burin Peninsula, and between $2.20 and $2.22 along the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, regular gas costs $1.74 in the Straits, $1.78 in the south, $1.62 in central, $2.25 in Labrador west and $2.27 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel on the island is now $2.24 on the Avalon, and costs as much as $2.27 on the Northern Peninsula. In Labrador, prices range from $1.81 in the Straits to $2.42 a litre in Churchill Falls.

As for furnace heating oil, it's between $1.60 to $1.64 on the Avalon Peninsula before taxes, and as much as $1.62 to $1.66 on the Northern Peninsula.

The PUB says price of fuel benchmarks dropped significantly this week. The regulator also offered more clarity on how the price for a litre of gasoline is calculated. Using the Avalon Peninsula as an example, the price before taxes is $1.54 per litre, but then there's 64 cents in taxes on top of that with a 15 per cent HST ringing in at 28.48 cents, 11.05 cents for the carbon tax, 14.5 cents for the provincial gas tax and a 10-cent federal excise tax.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador