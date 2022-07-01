Diesel, furnace oil prices drop across Newfoundland, parts of Labrador
Move follows dramatic adjustments across Labrador on Thursday
All of Newfoundland and western Labrador saw the price of some types of fuel take a nosedive overnight.
In an unscheduled release Thursday evening, the Public Utilities Board decreased diesel by 12.1 cents per litre, while furnace and stove oil also dropped just over 10 cents.
The move comes outside of the regular weekly fuel price adjustment from the PUB.
Fuel prices in coastal Labrador were not affected, however, following severe fluctuations in the area on Thursday, where some areas saw prices fall dramatically and others saw steep increases.
A litre of diesel now costs $2.21 on the Avalon Peninsula.
Gasoline remains untouched, but rose slightly on Thursday for the island.
The maximum price for a litre of unleaded gas is $2.153 on the Avalon Peninsula.
Prices vary across the island, from $2.178 in central Newfoundland, $2.21 on the Connaigre Peninsula, from $2.16 to about $2.17 in western Newfoundland and $2.19 on the Northern Peninsula.
