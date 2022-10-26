Families affected by Central Health privacy breach frustrated by lack of answers

Bernice Barker is pictured with her husband, Rick Barker, before the progress of Huntington's disease meant he had to enter long-term care. (Submitted by Bernice Barker)

Families of long-term care residents in Baie Verte say they feel Central Health is protecting the privacy of staff better than the health authority protected the privacy of their loved ones.

The families were informed in September of incidents related to their loved ones that involved, in some cases, inappropriate photos taken by staff, and at least one case of inappropriate comments made by staff within earshot of a resident.

The RCMP told CBC News earlier this week that its investigation of the incidents is continuing and the police force's general investigation section has been brought onto the case.

Central Health has said seven residents of the long-term care unit in Baie Verte in central Newfoundland were affected but has provided few other details.

The lack of information from the health authority doesn't sit well with Bernice Barker, whose husband is a long-term care resident who had an inappropriate photo taken of him by staff.

She is particularly displeased that Central Health says it can't reveal more details for what it says are privacy reasons.

"If you want to talk about breach of privacy, where were they when this was happening to my husband?" said Barker. "It seems like they're being protected more than my husband."

Reginald Regular was a resident of the long-term care unit at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre until he died in December 2021. His next of kin was told an inappropriate photo was taken of Regular. (Submitted by Sheila Reid)

Unanswered questions

Sheila Reid agrees the lack of information is frustrating. She said she feels the health authority needs to be more open about what has gone on.

Reid was next of kin for her cousin, Reginald Regular, who died last December. A photo of Regular, taken by staff, is now in the possession of the RCMP, as part of its investigation.

Reid said she was saddened to hear that there were even more families affected than she had known about.

"These people had no problem doing what they did to the loved ones that were in there. Why now are Central Health saying 'It's privacy, it's the Privacy Act'? Where was the Privacy Act when all this was taking place?" said Reid.

Reid wants to know who was involved in the incidents relating to her cousin. She said Central Health told her in its phone call last month that, in addition to the photo, a group of staff had been talking and laughing in relation to her cousin. She said she wants to know who was in that group.

"Where are all these people that were involved in this? Because there are more than two. A group is more than two," said Reid.

LPNs involved

The College of Licensed Practical Nurses said last week that two LPNs are under investigation for allegations that appear to be related to the privacy breaches.

Both Reid and Barker said they found it hard to hear that LPNs are involved.

"They are the ones that are doing all of the hands-on and supposedly the nurturing with these disabled people. I mean, we rely on them, to take care of our loved ones," said Barker.

"I really held them to a very high standard. And you know I would often make comments like it's a role not everybody can take on. I had huge respect for that, for people in that career, and to hear accusations and to make light of somebody's illness for your own sense of humour, I'm still flabbergasted by that," said Barker.

Tom Osborne, minister of health and community services, says he expects results of investigations by health authorities to be made public. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Minister wants investigation results made public

In a statement Wednesday, Central Health said its internal investigation of the privacy breaches is now complete, and it does not have any further update to provide right now.

Health Minister Tom Osborne said Tuesday that he wants health authorities to provide the general public with information about incidents that occur.

"There is an investigation, for example, in Central Health by the Central Health Authority and by the RCMP. Once that investigation is completed, the results of those investigations, I fully expect, will be made public and the general public will be informed of the circumstances and the details around those investigations," said Osborne.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner is also keeping an eye on the outcome of those investigations.

Commissioner Michael Harvey says his office is willing to accept any complaints it receives directly from residents or their family members.

