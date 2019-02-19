The climbing popularity of scaling frozen waterfalls in Newfoundland

During summer, the steep cliffs of Red Head, near the town of Flatrock just outside St. John's, offer beautiful waterfalls for hikers on the East Coast Trail.

But during winter, the frozen chunks of ice become a playground for climbers.

The Flatrock waterfall climb has been dubbed High Anxiety, but Terry Day is anything but anxious when hauling the gear he needs from his Jeep to the 40 metres of solid ice.

'There's no trail to hike around to the top. Once you drop in, you're committed,' says Day. (Submitted by Jason Edwards)

The waterfall climb is one of the hardest, Day said.

"There's no trail to hike around to the top. Once you drop in, you're committed."

So you can't chicken out, Day said.

Rocks vs. ice

In some ways, ice climbing is easier than rock climbing, Day said, as you don't have to look for a place to grab onto. Instead, the sharp pointed crampons on your feet dig into the ice.

A swing from the axes you carry in each hand lets you dig in to the side of the cliff and pull yourself up.

"Guaranteed for ice climbing you're gonna break stuff off, you're gonna see it falling off while I climb," he said. "That's what the rope and harness is for. If you fall it's no big deal. The rope catches you. It's pretty safe."

Day first started rock climbing in 2010, and soon after decided to try ice climbing. Now, he's an advocate for the sport.

On the weekends, he can be found on the South Side Hills of St. John's, introducing new people to the thrill of the climb.

"More people get into rock climbing. Those same people hang out with ice climbers and then you bring new people out every year," he said. "I'm after bringing out a few people this year. Now they want to buy gear and they want to get into it."

'Hardest climb I've ever done'

But unlike rocks, ice is always changing, and a bit of warm weather means there's a melt and thaw, so no two climbs are ever the same.

Day admitted a climb earlier this week was a little more challenging than usual, even for an experienced climber.

"That was legit the hardest climb I've ever done," he said, breathing heavily, as he got to the top.

What's the view like, hanging 40 metres in the air, on the side of a cliff? He can't tell you.

"In the middle of the climb you're just focusing on the climbing part. You don't really stop to look around," Day said. "You're just wasting energy."

