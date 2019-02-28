Frozen pipes? Don't use open flames to thaw them, advises fire department

With severe low temperatures for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador this winter, firefighters are reminding people to be careful how they deal with frozen pipes.

During February, the St. John's Regional Fire Department has been called to 16 structure fires.

"The origin of two of those 16 calls was from the thawing of frozen pipes," said Capt. Mike Maher, of the department's Central station in St. John's.

Maher couldn't speak to specific cases, but had some general tips for anyone who finds their pipes are frozen, namely, put the blowtorch down.

"First and foremost, very important, no open flame device at all," he told CBC's Here & Now.

This is an unfortunate case of frozen pipes bursting in a St. John's basement. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"There's a double-whammy effect there in that there's a potential for a fire hazard, in addition to accumulation of carbon monoxide."

There are other, safer ways to try to deal with the frozen pipes yourself, he said.

"Use a certified electrical heat tape, or they can use a hairdryer and they can apply heat to the affected area, or put the heat directly onto the pipe," he said.

Maher said people can also try opening up all the kitchen and cupboard doors, to allow heat from the house to spread into the walls and hopefully warm the pipes a bit.

But remember, if you do that, to remove any dangerous chemical products stored in those cabinets to keep them out of reach of young children or animals.

"Should it be problematic in getting at the affected area, or they don't know exactly where the problematic area is ... they're better off calling a licensed plumber."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador