Artists paint heroes of the pandemic in #FrontlineFacesNL

Amber-Lynn Thorne gets out of her car at Marie's Mini Mart, carrying a portrait of a man she's never met before. He's a young man, arms folded across his Marie's uniform. He wears protective gloves on his hands, but an inviting half smile on his face.

"I've never met him," said Thorne. "But I see him as this really kind guy. And I hope that has come across in my painting of him."

Artist Amber-Lynn Thorne has never met Nathan Muya, the man in her portrait. She painted him using only a photo and posts from Muya's Instagram. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Thorne is one of dozens of artists taking part in an initiative called Frontline Faces NL.

She posted on Instagram that she was available to create a portrait of a frontline worker. A friend of Nathanial Muya, the man in Thorne's painting, reached out to nominate him. Thorne then created her portrait, working only from photos.

"It was my first time painting someone that I've never met before." Thorne said. "So this will be my first time meeting Nathan today, when we go in and give it to him. Which is exciting."

Inspiration from the U.K.

The seed of the project in Newfoundland and Labrador came from artist Rebecca Cohoe, who spotted the hashtag #PortraitsforNHSHeroes.

"Basically the concept was artists would post on Instagram that they were interested in doing a portrait of a NHS health worker." said Cohoe. "And the artist would connect with a worker, do a portrait and actually give that portrait to the worker themselves."

Artists Rebecca Cohoe originated the #FrontlineFacesNL campaign in Newfoundland & Labrador. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"I just thought it was too good, and it sort of seemed like the kind of thing that Newfoundland was made for."

Cohoe christened the hashtag #FrontlineFacesNL, but tweaked the concept in an important way.

"We, of course, have a very high regard, a major respect for all the health care workers who are out there doing what they're doing, and we wanted to include them. But we also saw that there were other groups of workers who were really coming to the front lines and who were having to do things that the rest of us in our houses weren't doing." she said.

"Delivery drivers for restaurants, truckers, people who are delivering your mail, for example. All those people are out there working, and we wanted to honour them as well."

Organizers of #FrontlineFacesNL wanted to include health care workers, but also other front line workers, such as store clerks, truck drivers, letter carriers, and others who are working during the pandemic. (Instagram)

"So we actually opened it up, and we're actually going with the idea of frontline workers. So that's a much more encompassing group of people."

Painting people you've never met

To get things started, Cohoe reached out to her friend and art teacher, the renowned artist Rodney Mercer.

For his first contribution, Mercer connected with a postal worker in St. John's. Mercer's painting depicts the man wearing a mask, the bright colours of his Canada Post uniform muted by Mercer's dark tones.

Mercer also worked only from photographs, and has never met his portrait subject. Nevertheless, after painting him, Mercer feels a genuine sense of connection.

Artist Rodney Mercer helped organize the #FrontlineFacesNL project. He also contributed a painting of a Canada Post letter carrier, shown here in the background. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"When I'm creating a portrait, I am spending time with that person. And I am saying things about that person that you cannot say in any other way," said Mercer.

"When the portrait's finished, then the viewer will see this piece and I would hope they get a sense of who the person is, and they are as well spending time with the person in the portrait."

Mercer was also happy to paint someone who wasn't always seen as a "frontline worker".

"These are people that are keeping the ball rolling and they don't necessarily get a fair due." said Mercer. "I don't mind putting my brush forward and acknowledging these people."

The #FrontlineFacesNL project is ongoing, with more artists stepping forward on Instagram. Just search the hashtag to see all the completed portraits, or to nominate a front line worker for a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

More than a hundred portraits have now been created and posted with the #FrontlineFacesNL hashtag. Mercer is no stranger to unveiling a large body of work in gallery shows, but he says watching the new portraits pop up online feels like a whole new way of bringing art to the public.

"Here we have many artists, and our virtual exhibition is online now. You search the hashtag #FrontlineFacesNL, you see it there. And it's a permanent record of a very unique moment in our time."

'The biggest reward I could get'

At Marie's Mini Mart, Amber-Lynn Thorne opens the door and comes face-to-face with the man she had painted.

Nathanial Muya flashes an easy smile, exuding the warmth captured in Thorne's portrait. "We're finally going to meet!" he says.

Front line worker Nathan Muya receives his portrait from artist Amber-Lynn Thorne, at the Marie's Mini Mart in St. John's where Muya is an employee. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Thorne reaches into her bag, unwraps the portrait and hands it to him. Muya stares into it, his own face smiling back at him. He's wearing the same Marie's logo that Thorne painted on his shirt all around him in the store.

"Wow...I love it. I actually love it." he said. Muya's face lights up with pride and appreciation. "This is the biggest reward I could get, to make up for all my work."

"I'm so glad." Thorne replies.

