Stephenville police investigating weighty theft

Police on the west coast of Newfoundland are looking for someone who stole part of a front-end loader.

The front bucket of a John Deere was stolen from a business behind the Dominion Store on Prince Rupert Drive in Stephenville, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

It's believed the theft happened between June 12 and June 18.

The front-end loader bucket is about 66 inches wide weighs about 225 kilograms.