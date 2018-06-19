Skip to Main Content
Stephenville police investigating weighty theft
At 66 inches wide and 250 kilograms, the bucket is hard to miss.

Bucket from front-end loader stolen from commercial business

Police say the bucket weighs about 250 kilograms and would be used on a front-end loader like this. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police on the west coast of Newfoundland are looking for someone who stole part of a front-end loader.

The front bucket of a John Deere was stolen from a business behind the Dominion Store on Prince Rupert Drive in Stephenville, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

It's believed the theft happened between June 12 and June 18.

The front-end loader bucket is about 66 inches wide weighs about 225 kilograms. 

