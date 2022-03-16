Farmers and homesteaders are keeping food 'in the loop,' cutting down on waste

Kyle LeDrew feeds his cow, Steve, a slice of bread. Bread and other doughy treats are Steve's favourite. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

From The Ground Up is a CBC series in collaboration with Food Producers Forum, looking at how small-scale growers are digging and dreaming agricultural innovations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

When homesteader Kyle LeDrew heads into Carbonear, he's often thinking about meals for more than just himself.

"My cow — actually steer — Steve really enjoys the bakery things. So he goes a little bit out of himself for the bakery items, the leftover croissants and loaves of bread and all of that," LeDrew told CBC News in a recent interview.

"We were told the bakery items go over well with the dairy animals and whatnot, but I really hadn't expected it quite like that. He knows when you're off-loading the truck."

LeDrew is sorting through a truck full of technically expired food — fruits, veggies, breads and other goods that are unfit to sell but perfect for feeding his animals. He's able to access the food through Loop Resource, a program that connects grocery stores with small-scale farmers and homesteaders who'd like to feed their animals for free while diverting food waste.

'Steve really enjoys the bakery things. So he goes a little bit out of himself for the bakery items,' LeDrew said. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

The program came to Newfoundland and Labrador in October, partnering with the Dominion grocery store in Carbonear to help divert food waste into the hands of farmers.

LeDrew says he's saved hundreds in feed costs since joining the program, money he says can be used to make farming more accessible and improve food security in the area.

"Programs like this and small farms are really going to do a lot to help, you know, communities in general," he said. "Keeping in mind, you know, how our food security has been affected by things like COVID even lately. Small farms change the dynamic of the food scene."

'We could live in a world without waste'

Jaime White, the Loop Resource's projects director, said the program is "a simple idea to a dumb problem."

"We throw food in the garbage in North America, and that's really not the place that food should end up," White said. "And so as a group of farmers, Loop was born looking for a better thing to do with it, really."

LeDrew's goat, Topanga, loves a good tropical fruit. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

After working out some of the legal details of grocery stores giving farmers and homesteaders expired food, the program is now operating in about 260 grocery stores across the country.

According to a statement from Loblaws, which operates Dominion and Wholesale Club grocery stores in Newfoundland and Labrador, all 11 Newfoundland locations will be part of the program by the end of the year.

White said the group is also seeking out more farmers and homesteaders to work with in the province, hoping to promote food security while cutting down on waste.

Loop Resource connects grocery stores with small-scale farmers and homesteaders who'd like to feed their animals for free while diverting food waste. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

"We could live in a world without garbage. We could live in a world without waste," he said.

"If we just put a little energy into thinking through where these things could go, what could be done with it? Embedded in every problem is the seed of its solution."

St John's Morning Show 6:45 Food for Animals We meet a cow with a love for birthday cake. We find out how his owner got that birthday cake, and all kinds of other treats for his animals, free of charge. 6:45