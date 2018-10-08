From silverware to silver wear: Donna Gardiner upcycles old cutlery

Donna Gardiner says her love of turning old cutlery into jewelry and home decor comes from her mother.

"This ring here," said Gardiner, indicating a silver piece on her own hand, "Was my mother's, and she was 93 when she passed."

Gardiner has even named her business, Woolaver Creations, after her mother's maiden name.

"She liked her silver."

Fork to elephant

Gardiner turns sterling, silverplate, stainless steel flatware, and other old cutlery into elaborate rings, pendants and home accessories.

"When I look at a spoon or fork, I try to figure out according to the pattern what it would look nice as," said Gardiner.

After she cuts, bends, twirls and solders the metal, it may become a delicate bracelet or a whimsical elephant pendant.

"People don't want their cutlery anymore," said Gardiner.

"I love taking an old dirty spoon, chopping it up, and making it into a beautiful piece of jewelry."

Donna Gardiner of Woolaver Creations has turned an old fork into an elephant pendant. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

What are YOU at?

Meanwhile, you can click here to find out what other people in this series are at.

Do you have an interesting weekend project or hobby? Tell us what YOU are at. Email wam@cbc.ca or tweet @CBCWam.

You can hear What are you at? This is it, Saturdays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

With files from Mark Cumby

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador