This hardware store hosted a wicked concert — and it was packed to the rafters with accordions

Paul Pike performs in Port au Port West at a recording for the From Inside the Circle series of concerts, all made in industrial spaces across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Wes Holmes/From Inside the Circle)

Not many hardware stores can boast of having hosted a concert.

Abbott's Home Building Centre serves not only the Port au Port Peninsula on Newfoundland's west coast but the Stephenville area, too, and it's home for everyone for this one-of-a-kind celebration of local music.

The space normally houses lumber and roof trusses. For the latest From Inside The Circle concert — which we're delighted to bring you here — the building was packed to the proverbial rafters with local residents.

It was a poignant moment for the community given that the building had been destroyed by fire in 2017 and had only recently re-opened when the concert was recorded.

Amy House, far right, hosts From Inside the Circle: Port au Port. (Wes Holmes/From Inside the Circle)

From Inside the Circle: Port au Port features artists from the local francophone and Indigenous communities — and possibly the most accordions ever played on one CBC Television show.

The musicians included Sabrina Roberts, Harrison Vallis, Paul Pike, Dawson Greene, Bernard & Robert Felix, and Ti-Jardin.

One of the evening's highlights occurred when a community volunteer announced that proceeds from the the concert enabled the Mainland and Three Rock Cove Cellular Service Committee to achieve their fundraising goal.

This concert pulls out all the stops! See From Inside The Circle: Port au Port by clicking the player below:

The show airs on CBC Television on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

If you can't watch or record it, you can watch it any time on CBC's free streaming service Gem.

Also available on Gem are prior From Inside the Circle concerts — all of them featuring local musicians and culture in industrial work spaces — recorded in Long Harbour, Bay Roberts, Triton and Eastport.

If you want to see some amazing work from right across the country, dip into the Absolutely Canadian archive.

