Transforming an industrial space into a concert space: Watch From Inside the Circle

Jenina MacGillivray performs at the first-ever concert staged at Eastern Composites, an industrial fabrication company in Long Harbour. (Wes Holmes/From Inside the Circle)

Great concerts don't have to be held on fancy stages.

The series From Inside The Circle is back on CBC with one-of-a-kind concerts recorded in one-of-a-kind spaces, with industrial spaces converted to performance spaces that celebrate music, culture and food, all the while raising money for local charities.

Even better, you're invited to take advantage of a front-row seat to some tremendous music.

Last year, From Inside the Circle went to communities like Triton.

This year, the crew hit the road to Long Harbour, in Newfoundland's Placentia Bay, and to Port au Port, on the island's west coast. The first concert airs Saturday night on CBC Television at 8:30 p.m. NT. The second airs next Saturday at the same time.

Mark Bragg, Carolina East and Rum Ragged are among the performers in this From Inside the Circle concert. Click the player to enjoy the documentary:

In Long Harbour, the company Eastern Composites has produced many things, but never before hosted a live music concert.

The business started as a machine shop serving the Vale plant in Long Harbour and now offers assembly and fabrication services for mining and the oil industry.

The 30,000-square-foot facility was transformed into a music venue for the From Inside the Circle show.

More than 200 townspeople attended the concert featuring, Mark Bragg, Carolina East, Rosemary Lawton, Jenina MacGillivray and Rum Ragged.

Rum Ragged members Aaron Collis, on accordion, and Michael Boone, on banjo, perform in Long Harbour. (Wes Holmes/From Inside the Circle)

The event raised money for Long Harbour Community Centre Improvement Committee.

The documentary was directed by Wes Holmes and produced by Tyndrum Media. The concert was also broadcast on CBC Radio's The East Coast Music Hour with host Bill Roach.

The second From Inside The Circle concert will air on Absolutely Canadian next Saturday, Sept. 21.

