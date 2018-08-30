Happy Valley-Goose Bay woman raising money for 'friendship benches' to honour her brother

A Happy Valley-Goose Bay woman hopes to raise enough money to bring seven bright yellow "friendship benches" to town to give people a safe space to talk about their issues and discuss mental health.

"[They would] let people know that anywhere they are in town that our town is supportive of people living with mental illness," Lianna Rice said.

Friendship benches were created by the father of 19-year-old Lucas Fiorella, a Carleton University student who suffered from depression and who died by suicide in 2014. They have since appeared in communities and on school campuses around Canada.

A yellow friendship bench is unveiled during an assembly at Gonzaga High school in St. John's. (Mark QUinn/CBC)

"The friendship bench program also comes with different programming that can be delivered in schools," Rice said.

The benches are meant not only as places to discuss mental health, but also have a scannable barcode.

"You can scan [it] with your phone and it will pop up with a list of mental health resources near you," Rice said

We lose so many people to suicide and so many people on a daily basis struggle with mental health. - Lianna Rice

Rice is trying to raise the $20,000 needed to bring seven benches. She says they would be placed at schools and the friendship centre. Local business D's Landing has already said it wants to buy one of the benches.

"It would be nice to see friendship benches everywhere around town," Rice said.

'For my brother and for everybody'

Rice's brother Lorne died by suicide in 2016 and her father painted an unofficial friendship bench in his honour after seeing them on the news. She wants to bring the official benches to town in his honour.

Lorne Rice, Lianna's brother, died by suicide in 2016. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"For my brother and for everybody," Rice said.

"We lose so many people to suicide, and so many people on a daily basis struggle with mental health."

