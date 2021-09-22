'Never give up hope,' say friends of missing Labrador fishermen, as search enters 5th day

On Tuesday afternoon, four men stood on the empty spot where the Island Lady fishing boat should be and poured a little bit of beer out for their missing friends.

Jonah Smith, Colin Rumbolt, Donovan Johnson and Patrick Hopkins were quiet on the wharf as they looked toward the ocean. The four grew up with Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins, the two fishermen from Mary's Harbour who went missing at sea over the weekend.

The search for Russell and Jenkins is now in its fifth day.

The two fishermen, and the Island Lady, were last seen on Friday. They were due back in Mary's Harbour that evening, but never arrived. Instead, a VHF radio call about an overdue boat rang out throughout their small community.

Other fish harvesters immediately took to the waters and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre led the search over the weekend. At 9 p.m. Sunday, the JRCC called off its search, leaving it in the hands of the RCMP as a recovery mission.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Coast Guard overruled that and offered the RCMP military air support and coast guard assets. On Tuesday, three aircraft — one from the province and two from the military — searched from above while boats were on the water.

Friends of the missing fishermen, from left, Colin Rumbolt, Donovan Johnson, Jonah Smith, and Patrick Hopkins. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Smith, Rumbolt, Johnson and Hopkins had been searching until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, and were taking a break to support each other in the early afternoon.

Johnson says they're getting through the emotions of having two missing friends by being together.

"I'll never give up hope," he said.

Different personalities, same in heart

The four friends chuckled as they shared their favourite memories and looked at old videos with Russell and Jenkins.

Rumbolt said they have very different personalities.

"[Russell] was a little bit loud. Love to talk," Rumbolt said. "He was a great fisherman."

The wharf in Mary's Harbour. The open spot is where the Island Lady would dock, friends of the missing fishermen say. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The two men would do anything to help a friend, he continued, and were always just a phone call away. While Rumbolt was away for school, he would phone his parents, and Russell and Rumbolt's father would be chatting at the kitchen table when his father picked up.

"They've been big, big, strong pillars for my family, and I love them just like brothers," Rumbolt said.

Johnson agreed, saying Russell and Jenkins always had their backs no matter what. He said that's why they felt the need to help search.

"I know that if I was in their situation that they would not hesitate to do the exact same thing, if not more," Johnson said.

"You know, a part of me looks out there and drives me crazy that I'm here and not out there, knowing that they are potentially still there."

'Heartbreaking' situation

The two young fishermen were making a name for themselves leading up to the disappearance, Rumbolt said.

Russell had bought the Island Lady this year and Joey was working with him, he said. The past few weeks they were bringing in large catches and showing what young men could do, he said.

Russell is a "phenomenal skipper," Rumbolt said. "He was calm, collected. He was always taken trying to stay two steps ahead of everything that was going on. So it's been a bit of a shock for us."

The Island Lady was Russell's "pride and joy," he added.

Hopkins says their skill and hauls are an inspiration to others in town.

Jonah Smith, left, and Marc Russell. Smith and his friends have been part of the search for Russell and Joey Jenkins. (Submitted by Jonah Smith)

"[Russell] wasn't the type of person to give up on anything. He was always determined. Positive attitude on everything and a bigger outlook. He inspired a lot of people to do good for themselves and never give up," Hopkins said.

Hopkins called the current circumstances "pretty heartbreaking."

"But we just got to be proud for person Marc is and live on for that," he said.

