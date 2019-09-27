Climate strike marches will let kids be a part of history, says parent

Across the globe, people will be marching in environmental protest propelled mainly by young people.

But one St. John's parent says the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) should have done more than just allow students, with a permission slip from a parent or guardian, to participate.

"They don't need to read about this in a book, they can experience it. And I think that's very powerful," says Brenda Halley. "I think it's a good first step, but I think that we're in a crisis. We're in a climate crisis and I think that we really need to take this seriously."

In Montreal, for example, many high schools, colleges and universities have cancelled classed for the day, while hundreds of thousands of people — including 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg — are expected to march as part of the global climate strike.

WAHOO! <a href="https://twitter.com/NLESDCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLESDCA</a> is allowing students from schools all over the province to partake in the climate strike this Friday as long as they have written permission from a parent! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaysforfuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaysforfuture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlesd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlesd</a> <a href="https://t.co/dqVbqdtJBW">pic.twitter.com/dqVbqdtJBW</a> —@fffstjohns

Halley will be taking her two eight-year-old children — students at Bishop Feild — to a rally planned in St. John's, where demonstrators will march from Memorial University's clock tower to Confederation Building starting at 11 a.m.

MUN is allowing its faculty and staff to leave work to take part, and Metrobus is offering free rides between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in support of the protests.

Do you have a plan for getting to the climate strike tomorrow? <a href="https://twitter.com/MetrobusTransit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MetrobusTransit</a> is offering free fares from 10 am to 2 pm in support! <br><br>Routes 1, 10, 2, and 15 (among others) all go to MUN (whether the UC or the Arts and Admin building on Elizabeth). —@kirstenmorry

There are marches planned across the province, in solidarity with Greta Thunberg's worldwide #FridaysForFuture movement, in which more than 150 countries have taken part.

Halley wishes the school board handed the reins over more to the kids, and ideally, she would have liked to see the school board offer transportation to students who wanted to take part in the march.

While Halley said she's "not dissing school at all," empowering kids to march in a two-hour rally "of that magnitude" for social justice will teach them more than they would learn during two hours of classes.

"We're in a climate crisis and I think that we need to take action, and when people mobilize and come together, there's power in numbers and people," she said. "There's nothing more powerful or educational."

Stephanie Stoker is the owner of the Georgestown Cafe and Bookshelf, and will be closing her business during the climate strike. (CBC)

Stephanie Stoker's children, who are in Grade 2 and 5, are also heading to the rally, something she as a teacher can't do.

"I don't have the right to cancel my class without retribution, so I will be teaching at that time, but I want to encourage people to go," she said.

Stoker is also the owner of Georgestown Cafe and Bookshelf, and said she will be closing her main location for the two hours during the climate strike, while offering free coffee from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Long's Hill location to anyone who comes in with a reusable mug for it.

Sept.27th from 11AM-1PM, join <a href="https://twitter.com/Fridays4future?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fridays4future</a> for what will be the biggest climate strike to date! We meet at the MUN <a href="https://twitter.com/MemorialU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MemorialU</a> clock tower at 11am, and will walk to The Confederation Building for 12PM! We need EVERYONE, of ALL ages! <a href="https://twitter.com/MUNSU35?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MUNSU35</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/590VOCM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@590VOCM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NTVNewsNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTVNewsNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/TmXrXROvA2">pic.twitter.com/TmXrXROvA2</a> —@fffstjohns

Stoker, too, wishes the school board had done more than just forgive children who miss class to take part in the rally.

"I do feel like it's important, especially now right before a federal election, that the students should be encouraged and given the space, and even the transportation, to be able to go and make a big statement," she said.

"They understand action more than they do inaction."

Some of the signs made in advance of Friday's march in St. John's. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Hard work ahead

For Simon Hofman, this latest climate movement is especially powerful.

Last month, Hofman started the Memorial University Climate Action Coalition, and earlier this week the group signed a pledge to not only declare a climate emergency, but also vow to take meaningful action at MUN in light of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports calling for reduced carbon emissions.

"Now we just have to do the hard work — results," Hofman said.

Simon Hofman is with the Memorial University Climate Action Coalition. (CBC)

MUN's decision to allow students and staff to participate in the climate march is remarkable, Hofman said.

"This year's been very important. This wouldn't have been successful — I've been pushing for climate action at this institution, for instance, for a year now and I didn't get nearly as good a response, that's for sure, last year," he said.

"People have the consciousness right now to make change and this is why this coalition is so successful because everyone's like, 'Oh, we're in trouble.'"

