Fishing along the French Shore: A Land & Sea archival special

Fishing was a way of life for many on Newfoundland's French Shore in the 1980s. (CBC)

The northern tip of Newfoundland will be forever known as the French Shore. Although the French were long gone from the area by the summer of 1987, the fishery they started was a part of life for Newfoundlanders well into the late 20th century.

French Shore fishing brought men from all over the province to places like Quirpon, where challenging fishing conditions and tens of thousands of pounds of fish meant your season sometimes depended on your precise location.

The area's economy also went up and down like the waves, with catches varying from 400 to 3,000 pounds daily.

Travel to Newfoundland's French Shore in this Land & Sea archival special, which first aired in 1987:

While many came to the area from areas like Trinity and Conception Bay, others established permanent ties to the French Shore, living on the same ground as ancestors who immigrated from France and elsewhere in Europe.

The stories of those who immigrated can still be seen in the community. For instance, the French graves at Quirpon's Graveyard Point representing a different time in the province's history.

