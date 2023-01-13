Over 100 mm of rain possible for some areas of N.L., with others seeing heavy snow

Environment Canada's weather warnings map is lit up red for Newfoundland heading into the weekend, with some areas under rainfall, winter storm and wind warnings at the same time.

The south coast of the island, from Port aux Basques to Francois, could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on Friday, before it turns into heavy rain.

More than 100 millimetres of rain is possible there between Friday evening and Sunday. Environment Canada says there is a higher risk of flooding because of a variety of factors, including melting snow and the inability of the frozen ground to absorb water.

Rainfall amounts could exceed five millimetres per hour for at least the first 24 hours. There is also a wind warning in effect for the Wreckhouse area near Port aux Basques, with speeds topping 120 km/h throughout Friday.

Newfoundland's west coast will see less rain, with predicted amounts ranging from 30 to 50 millimetres. Combined with the winter storm warning, however, a "prolonged period of freezing rain" is expected.

Central Newfoundland is also under a freezing rain warning, with 10-15 centimetres of snow and 40-60 millimetres of rain in the forecast from Saturday afternoon lasting into Sunday. Environment Canada warns widespread and lengthy power outages are possible.

The Northern Peninsula is expecting heavy snow — between 20 and 40 centimetres — with a chance of freezing rain. Visibility will be hampered by the mix of snow and wind. The weather should clear up in the area on Saturday night.

Southern Labrador could see 20-25 centimetres of snow, with back-to-back snowfalls on Friday and Saturday.

The provincial government issued a press release on Thursday urging residents to be prepared for bad weather and potential flooding. People are asked to stock essential supplies for up to 72 hours and clear fire hydrants if possible. The province also reminded municipalities to check on infrastructure like roads and storm drains ahead of the incoming storms.

