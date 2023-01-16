Schools closed across much of Newfoundland due to freezing rain

Schools from Clarenville to Corner Brook were closed Monday morning as the province continues to deal with freezing rain.

After a weekend which saw a mixture of heavy snow and pouring rain for many parts of Newfoundland, the weather map was again lit up with warnings on Monday morning. Most areas of the island — with the exception of the Avalon Peninsula — are under freezing rain warnings.

Corner Brook is also under a wind warning, with gusts topping 120 km/hr.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says updates will be provided at 10:30 a.m. for most schools. A full list of school closures can be found here.

The weekend weather caused power outages in parts of central and western Newfoundland. As of Monday morning, about 276 customers in the Gallants area of the west coast were still without power. Most of those customers had lost power on Saturday morning. Their estimated restoration time was listed as 4 p.m. Monday.

