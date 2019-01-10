Skip to Main Content
Eastern Newfoundland under a thin sheet of ice after night of freezing rain
Western side of the island under wind warnings with gusts up to 140 km/h

Roads were icy on Thursday morning as overnight freezing rain continued. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

Roads in eastern Newfoundland were sparkling and slick as freezing rain continued into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for the entire Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula, saying the freezing rain is expected to turn into regular rain once the sun rises and temperatures creep above freezing. Winds are also expected to pick up, with gusts expected around 50 km/h.

Schools in the St. John's metro area were delayed by two hours and a number of schools in the central and western regions were closed for the morning with updates expected around 11 a.m.

A number of departing flights from the St. John's International Airport were cancelled.

The western side of the island from Port aux Basques to the Parson's Pond and Hawke's Bay area was hunkering down under wind warnings, with gusts expected to hit 140 km/h.

Drivers on both the west and east coasts were advised to be careful on the roads.

