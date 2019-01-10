Eastern Newfoundland under a thin sheet of ice after night of freezing rain

Roads in eastern Newfoundland were sparkling and slick as freezing rain continued into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for the entire Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula, saying the freezing rain is expected to turn into regular rain once the sun rises and temperatures creep above freezing. Winds are also expected to pick up, with gusts expected around 50 km/h.

VERY slippery and chilly in St. John's vicinity, ice covered roads, walkways and vehicles...be careful out there! More Freezing Rain to come, the transition to rain is forecast for after 7:30am. Current <a href="https://twitter.com/environmentca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@environmentca</a> temp: -3 but wind chill -12 <a href="https://twitter.com/Fred_Hutton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fred_Hutton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/fIshkGRIVO">pic.twitter.com/fIshkGRIVO</a> —@KrissyHolmes

Schools in the St. John's metro area were delayed by two hours and a number of schools in the central and western regions were closed for the morning with updates expected around 11 a.m.

A number of departing flights from the St. John's International Airport were cancelled.

Do you enjoy extreme sports? Well <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> is providing you with free facilities! Steps,walkways and driveways are extremely slippery, be carful with that first step outside! Scraping your vehicle will also provide an amazing upper body workout! Be carful! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PCSPnl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PCSPnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/ipQXKlDDDe">pic.twitter.com/ipQXKlDDDe</a> —@PCSPFire

The western side of the island from Port aux Basques to the Parson's Pond and Hawke's Bay area was hunkering down under wind warnings, with gusts expected to hit 140 km/h.

Just a bit breezy here in Port Aux Basques tonite, <a href="https://twitter.com/MAferries?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MAferries</a> are tied up and waves splashing over the wharf. Last recorded gust of 87kph, meanwhile last recorded gust just outside in Wreckhouse hit 146 kph. Good nite to stay home with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormchips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormchips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltrafffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltrafffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/WdQHp3SDGj">pic.twitter.com/WdQHp3SDGj</a> —@darren_dodge

Drivers on both the west and east coasts were advised to be careful on the roads.

