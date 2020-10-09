Meet the N.L. turkey farmers bringing even more than the bird to the table

Cindy Chaulk of Glovertown only looks to look down at her Thanksgiving meal and out to her barn to remind herself what she is grateful for this year.

Cindy and her husband, Robert Chaulk, run Chaulk's Heritage Farm, and this year raised, and sold, 1,600 turkeys to get ready for the big day.

The lead up to Thanksgiving was busy. It started in June, with the hundreds of turkeys housed in a heated free-range barn.

In early August, the four-person crew started processing the Thanksgiving stock and getting the birds ready for sale. Chaulk said the farm has a good following on social media and that's where many of the Thanksgiving customers came from.

Over 1,600 turkeys were raised and processed and sold to stores across Newfoundland. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

With one mega holiday almost behind them, they have their eyes on another: Christmas.

"Our second lot of turkeys are in the barn now ... And we're going to process them the first week in November," said Cindy.

Turkeys — and beyond

While the farm has come a long way, Cindy admits it has not been easy, and admits there were times she wasn't sure she could do it.

The farm, located on about 40 hectares of land, was a labour of love, and patience.

The Chaulk's raise their turkeys in a heated, free-range barn. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

In 2019, Chaulk told CBC News about how the farm had been a dream for a long time, but permit issues and other hiccups had caused delays.

But, after clearing the land, installing water and electrical services, building the processing facility and more, that dream has come true.

And it includes more than turkeys.

There are chickens, horses, goats, cattle, ducks, peacocks, honey bees and even a cat and a dog. Some of the before-mentioned creatures are pets, and others are to help provide more local products to the market.

"One thing I find with the farm, is you got to be diversified," said Chaulk.

The Chaulk's family has many animals - goats, horses, cattle, chickens, ducks, and pigs. Some are for meat, but many others are pets - like this turkey Shamu, who is a year and a half old. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Chaulk's Heritage Farm has root vegetables, zucchini, and even a small pumpkin patch, with plans to build a greenhouse.

'I'm proud of what I done'

For Chaulk, the farm fulfills her for two main reasons. On a personal level, it's about helping her family put food on their table. On a bigger, almost global-type level, it's about ensuring people can buy and eat local products and boost food security in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The all-encompassing job means long hours, early rises and lots of phone calls. But, she said, it's worth it.

"When you go to bed at night, you can honestly say, 'I done my days work. I'm proud of what I got done.'"

"That is the biggest thank you I can get from people, when they say thank you I appreciate what you are doing."