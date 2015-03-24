Free parking? Yes, please: Atlantic Lotto publicity stunt gets green light

If you're lucky enough, you might overcome the odds and snag one of 100 parking spaces St. John's city council just agreed to rent out to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation as part of a publicity campaign next week.

The unusual marketing stunt will see the designated parking meters covered with bags promoting the ALC and notifying drivers that the space is on them for the day.

Council approved the rentals during a vote Monday in a deal that'll earn the city $1500.

Marketers plan to scatter the spots at locations across the downtown core, making good fortune — and perhaps unhealthy obsession with finding one — vital ingredients to nabbing a winning space.

It's for that reason the stunt leaves a bad taste in Coun. Maggie Burton's mouth.

"It's one thing to passively collect taxes from lottery sales, but it's another thing to actively encourage more and more lottery sales," Burton said.

"Of all the ways to pay for public services, gambling is definitely one of the most regressive ... a lot of people and families have been hurt by problem gambling."

St. John's city councillor Maggie Burton voted against the stunt, arguing that governments shouldn't be actively encouraging gambling. (Chris O'Neill-Yates/CBC News)

All proceeds from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation are fed back into communities. But Burton, one of three council members who voted against the proposal, argues that lotteries take "disproportionately from low income individuals" and other vulnerable people.

From a public health perspective, she said, endorsing stunts like these encourages "additional lottery sales in a more predatory way."

N.L. sales highest

Newfoundland and Labrador, in particular, maintains a robust appetite for gambling: the province tops Atlantic Canada in per-capita lottery sales, at $769 per person each year, Burton said.

The next closest province is New Brunswick, Burton added, at $421 per person.

Despite heavy spending at home, Burton added, the ALC is still looking to make a buck off gambling instincts with public advertising.

"Last year the lottery corporation was about $4.6 million short of their targeted revenues, and I believe that this is a way for them to try to increase that," she said.

The ALC told CBC News in a statement that the promotion is "part of a national initiative to draw attention to the changes to Lotto Max," one of the corporation's flagship games.

Although Burton says it's not a hill she's willing to die on, the proposal struck her as potentially harmful to people who struggle with gambling addiction. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)

"Other regions across Canada are conducting their own promotions concurrent with the launch. It is not unlike other promotions Atlantic Lottery has done in the past," the statement said.

The ALC did not respond to questions about Burton's concerns.

Coun. Debbie Hanlon also weighed in on the decision over Twitter, suggested the promotion will actually encourage parking turnover,

Hanlon said that 71 of the 100 spaces don't have an active meter — meaning, technically, someone could park there all day long.

The bagged meters, by contrast, will suggest a two-hour limit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador