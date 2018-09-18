How winning free gas for a year will help this woman in her battle against cancer

Donna Hearn travels thousands of kilometres a year for cancer treatment, so winning free gas for a year couldn't have come at a better time. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A Newfoundland woman with stage 4 cancer has been graced with a stroke of luck amidst the battle for her life.

Donna Hearn travels hundreds of kilometres a week to receive chemotherapy treatment in St. John's — which will now be a little easier to bear after winning free gas for a year from a contest by Irving Oil.

"That will certainly make a great contribution on the cost that we incur for travel," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

Hearn was a social work coordinator with Eastern Health in Holyrood before being diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic breast cancer in 2013.

With the nearest cancer clinic being in St. John's, Hearn travels as many as five times a week to the province's capital city — a 90-kilometre journey from her home in St. Joseph's, near St. Mary's Bay.

"I've kind of done well with it," she said. "I've tried to be as positive as possible and I have a lot of support in my family, and the cancer clinic, and my friends, and neighbours and former coworkers.

"But this chemo regime that I started Friday, I was like five hours in the chemo unit and this one has been more taxing. I've been put on a steroid to help elevate my energy, so I can't imagine what I'd be like without the steroid to help me feel better right now."

Hearn's cancer has spread since the initial diagnosis, moving to her lungs and ramping up the chemotherapy treatment.

Hearn said she reads inspirational things to keep positive and feel better during chemotherapy treatment at the Health Sciences Centre. (CBC)

"The last little while I've been having more CT scans come back with negative reports," she said. "I was put on a clinical trial, and I was told last Thursday that ... I had to be taken off it, because I have more spread in the lumps plus the size has grown a small amount.

"The growth has increased, and I've had it in my spine and ribs and liver. So I've been metastatic almost since the start, but it has gradually spread more."

Positive news

While Hearn goes through treatment, the win from Irving Oil was a morale boost — up to $2,600 in gas for a full year.

Fuel isn't her only cost, however, as the roads in her area of the province are often in rough shape.

"We suffered some tire blow outs, I have a rattle in my car right now," she said. "It's from hitting holes in the road at different points in time."

Travel and vehicle maintenance aside, Hearn says her family is always spending out of pocket when they travel to the city.

But she isn't letting money matters get her down, however, as she stares down a tough prognosis.

"I've gotten into reading a lot of inspirational stuff. I recognize that when I'm down I don't do as well. Sometimes it's really hard. When you're positive it's easy to be positive. When things aren't going well that's when you got to dig deep and sometimes that's not easy." she said.

"I've gone down those roads, but then something will click, or something will happen, or someone will come into your life, or something will just spark you to get back on feeling better, and you'll have a positive outlook and then things will start to come around."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

