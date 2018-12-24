'This is Christmas to me': Across the province, volunteers ready for turkey dinner

Jaime Ryan remembers walking with her daughter into the young mother's house.

She hadn't been expecting them. A community group passed her name to Ryan, who'd put together a Christmas hamper for this family and 21 others.

Peering over the parcels in her arms — filled with Christmas presents — Ryan took in the sparse home. Little more than a dining table and a Christmas tree strung with popcorn for the mother and her three small children.

Ryan's daughter had boxes full of food: turkey, ham, bacon and eggs. And on the very top: tangerines.

As she manoeuvred to place the boxes down, a tangerine fell on the floor and rolled toward one of the three children. Ryan figures he was about two.

"He picked up the tangerine and he hugged it and he kissed it. He had so much appreciation and gratitude in that orange that I had to leave," she remembered.

"I started to screech."

That was five years ago, and since then Ryan's Christmas operation has exploded. She'll spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with family and friends in Mount Pearl, preparing 500 hot meals for people in need.

"I've got my entire family working on this. Aunts, cousins, nephews. People come out of the woodwork to help," Ryan said.

"This is Christmas to me."

Hundreds of volunteers

Ryan is just one of hundreds of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians trying to bring Christmas to as many people as possible.

All over the province, churches, charities, community groups and even private businesses will host Christmas dinners for people who can't afford their own, have nowhere else to go, or simply want some company.

In Gander, the restaurant Thingamajiggers is holding its second annual free Christmas dinner. Owner Betty Sagi said she can't think of anything better to do with her day off.

"It's just me and my better half usually on Christmas Day. My kids are in Ontario," she said.

"So why not come in and do something for somebody else?"

Here's a list of free Christmas dinners open to the public around the province:

Gower Street United Church

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

99 Queens Rd, St. John's

Salvation Army Conception Bay Corps

Doors open at 10 a.m.

331 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay South

Thingamajiggers Restaurant

Noon - 3 p.m.

249 Airport Blvd, Gander

Call ahead to register: 709-651-6000

Westside Tabernacle

Eat in and take out service available

37 Elizabeth St, Corner Brook

United Steelworkers Local 6185

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Carol Curlin Club, 411 Booth St, Labrador City

