Free cats! Thanks to a $4,000 donation

Humane Services is giving away 29 free cats thanks to the generous donation of $4,000 by an anonymous man. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

A $4,000 donation to Humane Services St. John's from someone anonymously will help cover the costs of keeping cats in good health and potentially find them a new home.

"We're just calling him the anonymous man right now. It's not the first time he has donated," St. John's city councillor Jamie Korab told CBC News.

"He donated last year as well, and is just one of these people that want to see the cats go to a good home."

Humane services had received 25 cats in a 24 hour period earlier in August, and put out a call for quick adoptions as it would have been costly, not to mention overcrowded, to keep the cats for a long period.

City councillor Jamie Korab says a man dropped off a $4000 donation after hearing about the Humane Services' need to get almost 100 adopted. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Korab says the anonymous donor came by the office the following morning with $4,000 which would go toward paying for the next 29 cat adoptions.

"Some people can't always afford the $138 (adoption fee), so it is a bit of a barrier for some people," Korab said.

"But by coming in and doing this he knows it's going to get more cats adopted ... at one point we had over 100 cats here."

Cats flying off the shelves

Since the call to the public was made about the need for cat adoptions Korab says there has been a lot of support from the community. In fact there are 67 cats left, down from the three digit population Humane Services had acquired.

Humane Services has found homes for over 80 cats so far according to St. John's city councillor Jamie Korab. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"We've adopted out I believe 83 since Tuesday which is fantastic," he said.

"We're about half way through the 29 (free cats) right now, by the end of day today we could be through the 29. So if there is anyone interested ... come in at noon tomorrow and we'll see if we can't get you a cat."

