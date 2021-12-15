'This means a whole lot': St. John's mother gifted new car ahead of holiday season

Collision Clinic brings Christmas cheer with their annual car giveaway Duration 1:12 Faith Ann Vokey works late nights in downtown St. John's and sometimes waits up to an hour to get a taxi home. But now that will all change, thanks to the 2018 Kia Rio given to her by Collision Clinic. 1:12

It's a bit too big to fit under the tree, but Faith Ann Vokey received the gift of a free car this week from the Collision Clinic's Enriching Lives Car Giveaway program in St. John's.

It's the 18th year Collision Clinic has given away of a fully rebuilt vehicle, including the first year of insurance coverage, to a family during the holiday season.

The company's technicians work on their own time, volunteering to fix and tune up a used vehicle to be given to someone in need.

Vokey and Ashton, her 19-month-old son, received the keys to their 2018 Kia Rio on Wednesday.

Vokey said the car will make a big difference to her and her son's life and save them a lot of time. Vokey, who works in downtown St. John's, says she often has to wait hours for a taxi with a car seat.

