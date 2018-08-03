Just like the cat, Fred Penner came back to St. John's for Folk Fest

Fred Penner may be remembered from his popular children's show Fred Penner's Place, which aired on the CBC in the 1980s and '90s, but his reach extends far beyond television into the hearts of the many Canadians who grew up with his music.

Those songs will reach another group of kids now that the man himself is in town to play at the 42nd annual Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival, held at Bannerman Park in downtown St. John's, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It's something the entertainer has been doing for more than forty years now.

Fred Penner is in St. John's to play at the 42nd annual Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

"When I began I did it for very sound reasons. I worked a lot with special needs kids, I had a sister who was a down syndrome child," Penner told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Friday.

"The value of music was always clear to me. So I came into it gently, and now that people recognize me and that I am part of their lives it does catch me off guard sometimes."

But Penner's career didn't start out with guitars and climbing through fallen trees. He was the first in his family to attend university and earned a degree in economics and psychology from the University of Winnipeg in the 1970s.

Shortly after graduation he lost his father, which led him to consider his own mortality and his plan for his life.

"The only thing that made sense was following a music career," Penner said.

"I was not a good economist, I'm afraid."

New album out soon

Penner, who hasn't yet run out of material for original songs, has a new record on the way featuring guest appearances by musical partners from throughout his career.

"We talked about doing a duets kind of album and I had all these musical pals that I've connected with over the years. I thought let's make some calls and see who's available," he said.

Fred Penner's television show ran from 1985 until 1997 on the CBC.

Guest performers on the album include Alex Cuba, Ron Sexsmith, The Good Lovelies and Terra Lightfoot.

"It just kept growing, and before long we had this base of Canadian talent that blew me away for sure."

Family friendly forever

On his CBC show, the upbeat and positive Penner climbed through a downed, hollowed-out log and into a magical forest where he would play games, teach lessons — and of course, play his guitar. He is among some of the most influential TV personalities from the era, along with Mr. Dressup's Ernie Coombs and Fred Rogers of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

"It's all a growth process," said Penner, whose show ran from 1985 to 1997.

"Learning to deal with the challenges of life is so vital for me, so I try and take that in."

It's an approach that has earned Penner fans from all walks of life. Even Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador's premier, couldn't pass up the opportunity to meet the legendary folk singer when they were both at the CBC studio in St. John's on Friday.

Premier Dwight Ball had a chance meeting with Fred Penner at CBC studios in St. John's on Friday. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

"We've started many mornings with Fred Penner, of course, with our nieces and our own children," Ball told the St. John's Morning Show.

"We had great meeting. A very positive man ... big influence on many of our lives."

