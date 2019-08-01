Fire chief urges people to consider firework safety after firefighter has close call

A fire chief in Newfoundland is urging safety around fireworks this New Year's Eve, after one of his own firefighters narrowly escaped severe injury while wearing full safety equipment.

Fred Hollett, chief of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Fire Department, said a firefighter had a malfunctioning firework explode back in his face during a tree-lighting ceremony in late November.

He was wearing a full firefighter's uniform, including a helmet and visor, but the firework knocked the visor back and scorched his eyeglasses.

"If the eyeglasses weren't there, we fear there may have been some eye damage, which could have been quite severe given the force of the projectile and the high temperature the firework burns at."

A firefighter narrowly escaped a scary incident without injury, when a firework exploded in his face at a Portugal Cove-St. Philip's town event. (@PCSPFire/Twitter)

The firefighter was taken to hospital, where a nurse told him it's common to see people come in with burns from fireworks.

With New Year's Eve coming up, Hollett wants to remind people of the dangers of fireworks.

"The brightness of a firework is indicative of the heat produced by the device when it explodes and creates its effect," he said.

"Fireworks are something people enjoy, but of course they are classified as an explosive in this country … fireworks are not something that is child's play."

How to do it safely

Best practices include wearing protective gear like eyewear, long sleeves and pants. Fireworks should not be set off in windy conditions, and people should keep a water supply nearby when shooting them off.

"The critical piece that everyone needs to be aware of — and we fear that not everyone is paying heed to — is that they must only be used in accordance with the instructions on every individual device."

Fred Hollett is a fire chief with the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's fire department. (CBC)

The instructions on each firework will tell customers how to set it off in the safest way possible. Each piece may have different instructions.

Hollett said a key piece of information will be the clearance necessary to set it off safely — how far away from houses and people it needs to be.

Fireworks often require open spaces of 30 metres or more. Despite the rules, people often set off fireworks in residential neighbourhoods where it is impossible to have the kind of clearance necessary, Hollett said.

"You can't meet the clearance requirements in the backyard of an ordinary subdivision, let alone what you'll see being fired in the downtown core of the city where we know there's just no way you can meet the clearances specified on the devices," he said.

Hollett acknowledged they are something many people enjoy, but he's urging people to remember how dangerous they can be this New Year's Eve.

"They are not child's play."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador