Farewell, Mr. Fred: Corner Brook tips its hat to jeweler, war vet Fred Alteen

Fred Alteen was active for decades in Corner Brook life, running a prominent business and volunteering with the Royal Canadian Legion. (CBC)

For decades, Fred Alteen was a familiar presence in Corner Brook, and could be seen walking to the jewelry shop he founded, dressed in a full suit, leaning on one of his bedazzled canes.

Alteen, 95, died Saturday.

The glass doors of Alteen's Jewellery at a mini-mall on Broadway were closed Wednesday morning for his funeral, as friends and neighbours paid tribute to the prominent businessman and philanthropist.

Despite his age, Alteen came to work most days at the shop he owned and founded.

"It was his life," said friend Michael Martin.

"The business was Fred's life and he lived it."

Known for sense of humour

Across the city, Alteen was often called "Mr. Fred."

If he wasn't at work, he could be found at Corner Brook's Royal Canadian Legion on Saturdays, sharing a beer and a few stories with his fellow war veterans.

"He would be here every Saturday, It was our time to gather and exchange notes. Not war stories — funny stories, mostly told on themselves," said Martin.

Michael Martin says his favourite memory of Alteen occurred just this month, at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the city's cenotaph. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Alteen served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in England during the Second World War, and played a senior role with the Legion, serving as past-president.

"Fred was entertaining. Fred could be funny when he tried to be. He was the kind of person who didn't suffer fools gladly," said Martin.

"He didn't put up with any foolishness and he let everybody know it."

Martin said his fondest memory of Alteen occurred just a few weeks ago at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Corner Brook.

Alteen not only attended the ceremony, but laid a wreath at the cenotaph.

"That made him so proud to be able to that. You could see it on his face when he came back to his seat," Martin said.

"That was 13 days before he died.… I wouldn't have expected anything less of Fred. That is who he was. He was in his sickbed and got out to come to the parade."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador