No jail time for 2 women who kept cash raised for girl's medical needs

Two women charged in connection with falsely raising money for a young girl's medical equipment won't serve any time in jail after pleading guilty.

Stephanie Linthorne and Rebecca Poole were sentenced by a judge this week in Harbour Grace court.

Ayla Tipple of Bay Roberts contacted the RCMP last year, alleging the women had pocketed more than $6,000 they helped raise for medical equipment for Tipple's daughter, Sarah. The 12-year-old girl was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and vision impairment within the first six months of her life. She is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair.

Linthorne was in charge of of a 50/50 draw and a cookie dough sale, but Tipple said none of the money raised ever made it to her.

Linthorne pleaded guilty to two counts of false pretence. She received an eight-month conditional sentence on each count, which will be served concurrently, plus two years of supervised probation.

She also has to pay $2,837.50 in compensation to Tipple, and is prohibited from contacting Tipple and her immediate family.

Poole, who pleaded guilty in April to one count of fraud under $5,000, received a suspended sentence with two years probation. She, too, has to pay $2,837.50 to Tipple, and has the same no-contact order as Linthorne.

Linthorne, Tipple knew each other

Linthorne and Tipple went to grade school together, and when Linthorne offered to take over several fundraising efforts to help Sarah, Tipple said yes.

But when Tipple hadn't received the $6,000 by Aug. 5, 2018, she went to the RCMP, and in October police laid charges against Linthorne and Poole.

After Ayla Tipple shared her story, donations poured in from across the country and the family was able to buy this new walker. (CBC)

"I was so happy. Happy and proud that we didn't give up," Tipple said at the time.

"We knew something really bad had been done to us and to Sarah, and we fought for her."

Tipple said after she shared her story with CBC News, there was an outpouring of support and the lost funds were replenished.