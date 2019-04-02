Former UFC champ's 'path from zero to hero' takes him to Labrador

Frank Shamrock is a champion UFC fighter, but his journey — not just the destination — is part of what brought him to Labrador this week.

Shamrock uses his life story — growing up in the foster system, in and out of prison for most of his youth — to inspire others.

"It's a story of starting from the bottom and working all the way to the top," he told CBC. "I tell my stories because they are these ridiculous, incredible stories of hope and triumph, and I've been successful."

I grew up in a terrible home of abuse and I didn't realize I was in a home of abuse. - Frank Shamrock

Now he wants to give back to the kind of communities that made him successful and raised him, so the RCMP in partnership with the Mushuau Innu First Nation invited him to Natuashish for a visit.

Shamrock grew up in California. When he was 11, he threw rocks at a train and wound up in juvenile hall.

"I was raised by the state of California, and then various families and mentors," he said. It was only after spending time in juvenile hall that he realized his home life as atypical.

Inspiring to overcome

"I grew up in a terrible home of abuse and I didn't realize I was in a home of abuse," he said. "It was the first time I was outside of my family and inside of another community."

Mushuau Innu First Nation Chief John Nui hopes Shamrock's story inspires the youth of Labrador. (CBC)

Now he works to inspire youth to overcome whatever challenges they're faced with in life, like his mentors, foster and adoptive parents did for him.

"I speak the truth on what happened to me because it's happening to a lot of people that grow up in displaced and disadvantaged communities," Shamrock said.

"It just happened that I live in California so there's a lot of resources for me as a youth to be protected and looked after, and communities like the Innu — they just don't have these resources, and even their natural environment is hard and harsh."

From zero to hero

When weather delayed his travel to Natuashish on Tuesday, Shamrock made an unexpected visit to Sheshatshiu so he could reach as many Innu youth as time would allow.

"It's hard for young people and for a new generation to find hope, and to find the path of zero to hero, from the bottom to the top — and I've been able to find that path. That's why I keep going to these communities and speaking with them."

Shamrock will also plans to teach mixed martial arts classes for adults and youth.

"Mixed martial arts chose me. After all the trouble I'd been in, it felt really good fit to find a discipline to train and build a community around my goals," he said.

Mushau Innu First Nation chief John Nui of Natuashish hopes Shamrock's story will open the eyes of youth in his community.

Shamrock says he wants to give back to the kind of communities that raised him. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

"We have a lot of problems here in our community, especially with the youth," Nui said. "We would like to see our youth to grow up and be as successful as Frank Shamrock."

