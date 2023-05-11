C.B.S parent pushing for new school as district fights rodent problem

Photos and video of rats inside Frank Roberts High School are being shared around social media, including this picture of a dead rat next to a school heater. (Sabrina Green/Facebook)

A parent of a student at Frank Roberts Junior High School in Conception Bay South says the school needs to be replaced as it deals with a rat infestation, despite claims from the school district and government that everything is fine.

The school was built in 1969 and currently holds 660 students. Sabrina Green, who has a child in Grade 8 and serves on the school council, says the building has been in disrepair for years, and is currently dealing with rodents.

"The kids come in in the morning, there's rodent excrement on the desks. There's any kind of snacks in the lockers, [they] are chewed on. Kids are complaining that their lunches are getting eaten by rodents," Green told CBC News Thursday.

"I have a video from the music room and behind the radiator, there's a dead mouse in a trap next to a child at a desk trying to do music class. It's not OK."

Green says rats have also been reported several times on the school's front step and are likely nesting in the building's withering foundation.

Since the school doesn't have a cafeteria, students eat during recess and lunch at their desks — which Green says is unsanitary in the conditions.

She added it's one small issue of many with the school.

Sabrina Green is a member of the school council at Frank Roberts. Her daughter is in Grade 8, and says a new school is needed for students. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"My child has to walk around in a space where there are two garbage buckets just taking moldy ... roof water into the hallways," Green said.

"The windows on the bottom level of Frank Roberts cannot be opened because rodents are bold enough to just pop in in the middle of instruction time. So the teachers, they won't open them."

Green says the 54-year-old school needs to be fully replaced. Parents have planned a rally for next week to highlight their concerns, and have asked other parents to keep their students out of classes next week in protest of the conditions.

"We need a full replacement. We have four feeder schools. C.B.S is not slowing down, we're not getting any smaller. Frank Roberts can't be fixed at this point," she said.

School passed health inspection: Haggie

Speaking to CBC News in response to Green's concerns, Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Terry Hall says he doesn't agree that the school needs to be replaced.

"I get that a lot of people would like to have a brand new school. We do build schools when required, but just because a school is old … that doesn't mean it's not safe or it's not a good learning environment," Hall told The St. John's Morning Show.

"The district wouldn't put people in a school that they thought wasn't safe."

Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Terry Hall says the district wouldn't send children to a school if they knew it wasn't safe. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Hall said the district is doing whatever it can to control the rodent problem, but added the school doesn't have a rat problem. Rather, it has a mice problem — which he says is common in larger buildings this time of year.

Education Minister John Haggie told reporters at Confederation Building the school had a health and safety inspection on Wednesday, and said the building was in good condition and passed cleaning protocols with an excellent grade.

PC MHA Barry Petten, who represents Conception Bay South, took offence to Haggie's comments, and challenged him to say that to parents at the rally next week.

"What I've heard, the pictures I've seen, the parents I've talked to, the teachers I've spoken to.... You can't minimize this stuff, and I take great offence to that," Petten said.

"These pictures don't lie."