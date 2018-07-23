Ousted Carbonear mayor returns to chair following Supreme Court reversal of removal

Reading a statement thanking Carbonear residents for their support — and chiding council for its "error in judgment" — former and once-again mayor Frank Butt returned to his seat at town hall.

Butt was removed by council in December over what councillors said was a conflict of interest the mayor had in a decision to demolish a dilapidated building. He appealed the decision, and in July, the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador ruled in his favour.

Worries decision will deter prospective councillors

"On Dec. 12, 2017, the town council of Carbonear made a reversible error in judgment when they made motion 17-308 and ultimately voted to declare the office of Frank Butt vacant," said Butt, reading from an iPad to the council chamber.

"When one offers oneself for the position of council, they should do so with the sole desire to help the residents of their community and to help make their community prosper. My concern now is that this situation may deter others from wanting to serve on councils. We must not let this occur."

Butt says he has no animosity towards town council, but did also note what he called a 'reversible error in judgment' in his removal. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Butt made his remarks in a council chamber with supporters filling the public gallery, who cheered when he was re-sworn in as mayor and when he ended his prepared remarks with, "Good things are happening in Carbonear."

​Asked by CBC before the meeting if he thinks the public shares the opinion that he wasn't in a conflict of interest, Butt deferred the question to his lawyer.

​"Ultimately, the decision addressed that directly, and no question he was not," said John Babb. "The evidence that was presented, he was not in a conflict of interest. This is a good day for justice. It's a decision that you just feel right about, and I think public opinion will be overwhelmingly in favour of the mayor getting his seat back."

No animosity, says mayor

In his court application appealing the decision to remove him, Butt accused the town of conducting itself "undemocratically" and contrary to the principles of justice and transparency, but the mayor now says he has no hard feelings over council's decision to remove him, but said he spoke to residents who were upset by it.

"I certainly never had no animosity between myself and councillors, but there was a lot of residents that didn't like the idea of what happened, and they expressed it publicly sometimes, and privately to me most of the time," said Butt. "But I have no trouble working with the city council here today."

Butt's lawyer, John Babb, says the Supreme Court's decision makes it clear there was no conflict of interest on Butt's part. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Asked about statements from other councillors who said they'd been targets of harassment and verbal abuse over the decision, Butt said when residents are disappointed by council decisions, they have a right to express their opinions.

"As a councillor, you have to be able to accept that and be able to deal with it as well."

The mayor also said the legislation under which he was removed is outdated.

"It needs to be reviewed and that's what's happening right now," he said. "We'll have a look at it and see what happens, and any suggestions for new recommendations, that can be put forth to the provincial government."