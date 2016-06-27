First test of new government relocation policy fails as Francois residents vote against resettlement

A strong majority of residents of François, a tight-knit and remote community on Newfoundland's south coast with no cars and no roads, have voted against resettlement in the first test of the government's new relocation policy.

"We'll be here for a while yet," Austin Fudge, chair of the local service district committee that runs the community, told CBC News when contacted by telephone Thursday.

Of the 53 permanent residents over the age of 18 who took part in the anonymous vote, 42 said no to relocation, convincingly putting an end to any debate over whether Francois will become the latest community to disappear from the map.

"Most of the people are comfortable here. They've lived here all their lives. All they have they own. This is their home," said Elizabeth Savoury, another member of the committee.

Permanent residents of Francois received a blank ballot like the one pictured here earlier this month, and were asked to vote 'No' or 'Yes' on the question of resettlement. Of the 52 residents who voted, 42 rejected the idea of closing down the community and accepting government relocation assistance. (Submitted by Elizabeth Savoury)

In October, the provincial government unveiled a modified relocation policy for isolated and shrinking communities like Francois.

The updated policy reduced the voting threshold to trigger resettlement from 90 to 75 per cent support from permanent residents, with government assistance of up to $270,000 for a family of three to relocate.

And the government will fund relocation only after an analysis showing a net savings to taxpayers of $10 million or more over a 20-year period.

It's the latest chapter in the long and controversial history of resettlement in Newfoundland and Labrador as the financially strapped Liberal government grapples with the question of how to provide services to a small population spread throughout hundreds of communities and a large land mass.

The government spends more than $80 million annually on an intraprovincial ferry network that includes more than a dozen routes, with a subsidization rate of about 92 per cent.

Francois is one of Newfoundland's most isolated communities, located on a mountainous coastline roughly halfway between Hermitage in the east and Burgeo to the west.

First settled in the late 1700s, it has been resisting resettlement for more than half a century, and that stubbornness was on display once again on Monday, when the votes were counted.

Savoury said a government payout was not enough to entice her to vote in favour of relocation.

"It may seem like a lot, but when you have to pick up and leave your home and leave everything behind, that means nothing to me," she said.

CBC News spoke with one resident who voted in favour of relocation, but who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, and a desire to not inflict any division on the community.

The resident accepts the outcome of the vote.

"I still love my little community."

Some of those who wanted to explore the idea of relocation were motivated by their advancing age, and the need to be closer to health-care services, said the resident.

Austin Fudge said he understands that.

"Your health will determine how long you stay," he said.

Francois and the ferry service

With the exception of a helicopter service in extreme circumstances, transportation to and from the community is only possible by boarding the privately owned and government-funded MV Voyager, which serves the Francois-Grey River-Burgeo ferry route.

The once-daily service involves a four-hour voyage from Francois to Burgeo, where residents must travel for health and other essential services. For the services offered by a larger centre, residents must continue on to Corner Brook, more than 200 kilometres from Burgeo.

In 2019-20, operating costs for the Francois-Grey River-Burgeo ferry service was $1.8 million, serving a population of 193 residents in Francois and Grey River. According to data from the provincial government, the cost-per-resident to operate the service was roughly $9,300.

The south coast community of Francois is accessible by a provincially funded and privately operated ferry service, and is served by the freight and passenger vessel MV Voyager as part of the Francois-Grey River-Burgeo run. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

But despite the isolation, Francois residents are not ready to give up on their community, where the weekly highlight is Wednesday night mixed darts, the only retail store sells everything from fresh milk and eggs to lumber and liquor, and the all-grade school has just four students.

Most of the roughly 60 permanent residents are senior citizens, while those with jobs work at the diesel power generating plant, the ferry service, in the fishery, or at St. Simon and St. Jude Academy. A few commute to jobs in other parts of Canada.

Savoury said the community is blessed with a spirited and kind population that looks out for each in good and bad times, and enjoy a sense of freedom and safety in an environment where a locked door is as rare as a passenger vehicle or a traffic light.

In the rare case of fire, a handful of volunteers respond aboard an all-terrain vehicle equipped with water hoses and a pump.

When asked if there's any hardship in the community, Savoury said the lack of health-care services tops the list. In an emergency situation, an ill patient might have to wait for hours for a helicopter to arrive, she said.

As for any future talk of relocation, Fudge said, "I don't want it to raise its ugly head."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador