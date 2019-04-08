'Quite old' partial skeletal human remains found in C.B.S.

Skeletal human remains found in Conception Bay South are not believed to be linked to any current missing person investigations, police say.

Those remains are "quite old," the chief medical examiner's office has determined.

"[The remains are] not believed to be related to any current missing persons cases," said Const. James Cadigan, a spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

"The RNC does not have any concerns for public safety relating to this investigation."

There was a noticeable police presence at two areas on Monday — at a cemetery off Church Road and also near the former railbed behind NAPA Auto Parts.

Cadigan told CBC News the matter is being actively investigated, but wouldn't confirm if the two scenes are related.

Here are the two spots where police are parked in Foxtrap. One off Church Rd and another off the old railway, Behind Napa autoparts. <a href="https://t.co/bVncZvcuzm">pic.twitter.com/bVncZvcuzm</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

He said officers and the K-9 unit were called to the area shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the RNC Major Crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.