'Quite old' partial skeletal remains found in C.B.S.

The discovery of skeletal remains in Conception Bay South are not believed to be linked to any current missing person investigations, police say.

There was a noticeable police presence at two areas in Foxtrap on Monday — at a cemetery off Church Road and also near the former railbed behind NAPA Auto Parts.

In a release Monday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said there were partial skeletal remains found in the area.

Those remains are "quite old," the chief medical examiner's office has determined.

The RNC said the remains are not believed to be in connection with any current missing person investigations.

Police said there is no threat to the public, but anyone with any information is being asked to contact the RNC Major Crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.

Here are the two spots where police are parked in Foxtrap. One off Church Rd and another off the old railway, Behind Napa autoparts. <a href="https://t.co/bVncZvcuzm">pic.twitter.com/bVncZvcuzm</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn