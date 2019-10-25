Fundraiser aims to help Foxtrap family of 6 ousted from home by 'traumatic' fire

People in the Foxtrap community are doing what they can to help a family of six, after a fast-moving fire extensively damaged their home and killed their dog.

The Reeves family was alerted to a fire when their smoke detectors went off last Tuesday.

"They all just walked out of that house with their socks on and had to leave everything behind," says Jill Dreaddy, who started an online fundraiser to help the family.

"These are the types of nightmares you have. We can't even fathom what they must be going through."

The Conception Bay South fire chief said the family, plus one guest staying at the house, were alerted to the fire when the smoke detectors went off, adding they were "lucky."

The Reeves family home was severely damaged in an Oct. 15 fire. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Dreaddy is the owner of a dance studio where two of the family's children have attended classes for the past 10 years. Originally, Dreaddy was hoping for support from the members of her dance studio, but donations have been coming in from other places, too.

The original goal of raising $1,000 to help the family with basic costs of replacing some items while they're "living in limbo," she said, has more than doubled as of Thursday night.

Dreaddy hopes the cash can help see the family through a trying time while they are waiting for the insurance process to be completed.

The aftermath of a fire on Greeley Town Road in Foxtrap last Tuesday. (Mike Simms/CBC)

"Just the day-to-day logistics of what they're going through right now of dealing with just everyday life and starting fresh with nothing," Dreaddy said.

"I mean it's just so overwhelming, it's so traumatic."

Dreaddy said she will be shutting the fundraiser down at the end of Friday to give the money to the family.

"I just hope this small little fund can give a little kickstart," she said.

"It's not a lot but at least it's something."

