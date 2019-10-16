Fast-moving fire heavily damages home, kills family dog in Foxtrap

Seven people living on Greeley Town Road in Foxtrap are safe, but their home was heavily damaged Tuesday night by a fire that spread quickly and killed a family dog.

The residents got out of the house safely, and fire crews were on the scene quickly, but the fire was large and intense, said Conception Bay South fire chief John Heffernan.

"They were very lucky," Heffernan told the St. John's Morning Show. "They were alerted by smoke detectors, which is something obviously that we like to hear."

The home's seven residents include a family of six, including four small children, living in the main part of the house, and one resident in a basement apartment.

The C.B.S. fire department received the call about the fire at about 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Dave Smith said.

Though the family was alerted to the fire quickly and crews were on the scene in minutes, firefighters had to focus on a defensive attack because of the size and intensity of the fire, Heffernan said.

The result is that while the newly constructed home is still standing, there is significant fire, smoke and water damage inside, he said.

"When we talk about new home construction and the rate of fire growth, that was certainly a testament to that."

The C.B.S. fire department handed the scene over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation at 2 a.m. Wednesday. There are no early indications of what caused the fire, Heffernan said.

