Fire in attached house spreads, displaces families

A fire at an attached duplex in Foxtrap in Conception Bay South displaced multiple families Thursday night.

Just before midnight, firefighters and police were called to the duplex on Chateau Avenue.

The fire in one of the homes quickly spread, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said, and damaged other units.

No one was injured in the fire.

<a href="https://twitter.com/NTVNewsNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTVNewsNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMOpenline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMOpenline</a> major fire chateau ave foxtrap cbs <a href="https://t.co/PKXbGwCIFA">pic.twitter.com/PKXbGwCIFA</a> —@nancy_w_taylor

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, police said, but all families living in the building were displaced.

The Salvation Army was on scene to provide the families with immediate assistance, the RNC said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

