Skip to Main Content
Fire in attached house spreads, displaces families
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Fire in attached house spreads, displaces families

No one was injured, but multiple families were displaced during the fire, which started just before midnight.

No one was injured in the fire, the RNC said, and the cause is still under investigation

CBC News ·
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at a duplex on Chateau Avenue in Foxtrap, Conception Bay South. (Nancy Taylor/Twitter)

A fire at an attached duplex in Foxtrap in Conception Bay South displaced multiple families Thursday night.

Just before midnight, firefighters and police were called to the duplex on Chateau Avenue.

The fire in one of the homes quickly spread, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said, and damaged other units.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, police said, but all families living in the building were displaced.

The Salvation Army was on scene to provide the families with immediate assistance, the RNC said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|