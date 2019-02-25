Fox attacks dog in Plum Point, prompting warning from wildlife officers
Keep an eye on your pets and make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date, Northern Peninsula residents warned
After a small dog was attacked and badly hurt by a fox on the Northern Peninsula on Monday, wildlife officers are warning people in the area to keep a close watch on their pets.
The attack, which happened in the outport of Plum Point, N.L. — about 200 kilometres north of Rocky Harbour — also prompted the Department of Land Resources to remind owners to ensure pets are vaccinated for rabies.
Officials have not yet said whether they suspect the fox was infected with the virus, but said in a media release that any pet bitten by a wild animal should receive veterinary attention immediately.
The department said pet owners can help reduce the risk of wildlife attacks by keeping food sources such as garbage out of reach and keeping dogs on leashes or within fenced-off yards.
The public is asked to report any unusual animal behaviour to wildlife officials.
