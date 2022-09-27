Matthew Fowler facing 6 new charges in connection with C.B.S. shootings

Matthew Fowler is led into court on Friday. On Tuesday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary announced Fowler has been charged with six more offences. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

A St. John's man is facing six more charges in connection with last week's shootings in Conception Bay South, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Matthew Fowler, who was already facing 15 charges related to one of the shootings, has now been charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of that firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possessing a firearm knowing that possession is unauthorized, and possessing a weapon with ammunition.

According to a press release issued by the RNC on Tuesday afternoon, the new charges are connected to a shooting on Greeleytown Road in Conception Bay South on Thursday. Fowler's previous charges were related to a shooting earlier that day on Uplands Road. Fowler remains in custody.

The shootings began Thursday morning, as police received a report around 10 a.m. of a man with a gunshot injury on Uplands Road in the Chamberlains area of Conception Bay South.

Another gunshot injury, this one on Greeleytown Road, was reported 45 minutes later.

Another shooting was reported in the area of Peachytown Road about two hours after the Greeleytown Road shooting, but police have not yet confirmed there was a third shooting.