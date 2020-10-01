Fourthright keeps the volume up during a strange year

Fourthright, pictured in pre-pandemic times, hope better things are ahead in 2021. (Submitted by Graham Godden )

Jonathan Burt, the drummer and singer for the driving St. John's blues-rock band Fourthright, says the band's sound is custom-made for a raucous live audience.

"When people are enjoying themselves in the crowd, or just vibing on the music, we love it," said Burt.

"The bigger the crowd, the more energy there is."

As a result, Fourthright has found itself in a bit of a predicament this year, which has seen the world largely shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extended road trip

Fourthright — which consists of Burt, guitarist Jake Hillier, guitarist and singer Danon Keel and bass player Mike Oliver — took a road trip last winter to Lewisporte to record their self-titled debut EP at the Citadel House.

That trip was a preview of the year to come.

Fourthright arrived in Lewisporte just as eastern Newfoundland was pounded by January's record snowstorm, so the band had some unexpected down time.

"We were actually stuck for two more days," said Hillier. "It was kind of peaceful, very relaxing."

Quiet productivity

In the wake of the pandemic, instead of hitting the stages of the St. John's bar scene with their new EP, the band has turned down the volume, slowed down the tempo and become quietly productive.

"It's been a rough year for live music, but I think all of us in the band are writing more than ever," said Hillier.

LISTEN: Hear the latest edition of First Listen, with host Heather Barrett:

Weekend AM 19:43 From junior high buddies to adult bandmates - meet Fourthright The longtime friends and bandmates of Fourthright tell Heather about their debut, self-titled album 19:43

They're spending more time preparing new music for an upcoming full-length album and are planning some live-streamed shows.

Burt said the band sees a silver lining in their current situation.

"Something so epic as 2020, [music] has helped me get through it so far," said Burt. "Hopefully 2021 has some more blue skies for us."

