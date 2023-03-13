4th person charged with attempted murder after attack at St. John's high school

Police arrested have arrested a fourth suspect after an alleged violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's on Friday. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and five other charges after a violent lunchtime attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's on Thursday.

The teen, who appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning, is the fourth person the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged in the incident.

The 14-year-old was also charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, having his face masked and breach of a release order.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 15-year-old boy on the day of the alleged attack and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, having his face masked, and breaches of a release order. He appeared in court on Friday.

On Monday, Tyler Greening, 18, made his first appearance in provincial court. He was arrested Sunday and has also been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with weapon and accessory after the fact, for allegedly helping the 15-year-old accused escape.

Tyler Greening, 18, of Paradise has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime in relation to the attack. The other three accused are under 18 and can't be identified, due to a publication ban. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

A 16-year-old boy, arrested Monday, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

The 16-year-old victim of the attack was taken to the Janeway Children's health and Rehabilitation Centre by ambulance in serious condition. He was released from hospital this week and is now recovering at home.

CBC News cannot identify the victim or those charged who are under 18 because of a publication ban.

All four accused remain in custody and are due back in court later this week.

Police and security have increased their presence at the school in the wake of the attack.

The RNC said it was searching for multiple suspects in the attack but will not say how many. The force has also declined to say what type of weapons were used.

