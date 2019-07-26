50-year-old guide from N.L. identified as 4th victim in Labrador plane crash
RCMP found his body on Wednesday
Police identified the body recovered from Mistastin Lake on Wednesday as a 50-year-old male hunting guide from Newfoundland and Labrador.
His was the fourth body found following a floatplane crash in the remote Labrador lake on July 15.
Police said on Thursday that the man's body was en route to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in St. John's.
Seven men, including the pilot, were aboard the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver that left Three Rivers Lodge in Labrador to fish on the lake. The plane didn't return as planned that evening, sparking the response by Maritime Forces Atlantic, which spotted the tail of the plane and other wreckage floating in the water early on Tuesday.
The plane was owned by Quebec airline Air Saguenay.
Three of the men were found dead shortly after the crash, and the RCMP has been leading a coordinated search for the remaining men ever since.
Three men are still missing and are presumed dead.
Second N.L. guide found dead
Another fishing guide from Newfoundland and Labrador, 47-year-old Dwayne Winsor, was among three bodies found floating near the plane after the crash.
His son, Curtis Saunders, told CBC News Winsor was terrified of flying in the 50-plus-year-old DHC-2 Beaver planes.
John Weaver II, 66, of Chicago was also found shortly after the crash. His sons Matthew Weaver, 38, and John Weaver III, 40, are still missing.
The plane's pilot, 66-year-old Gilles Morin from Quebec, is also still missing. Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay, said Morin was an experienced, safe pilot and that the plane had been inspected this spring.
Mistastin Lake is about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain. Divers have been searching the 16-kilometre-long lake since last weekend, but RCMP said its massive size and extreme depth were making recovery efforts difficult.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.