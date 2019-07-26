50-year-old guide from N.L. identified as 4th victim in Labrador plane crash

Police identified the body recovered from Mistastin Lake on Wednesday as a 50-year-old male hunting guide from Newfoundland and Labrador.

His was the fourth body found following a floatplane crash in the remote Labrador lake on July 15.

Police said on Thursday that the man's body was en route to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in St. John's.

Seven men, including the pilot, were aboard the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver that left Three Rivers Lodge in Labrador to fish on the lake. The plane didn't return as planned that evening, sparking the response by Maritime Forces Atlantic, which spotted the tail of the plane and other wreckage floating in the water early on Tuesday.

The plane was owned by Quebec airline Air Saguenay.

Three of the men were found dead shortly after the crash, and the RCMP has been leading a coordinated search for the remaining men ever since.

Mistastin Lake, west of Natuashish in Labrador, is the site of a fatal Air Saguenay plane crash. (CBC)

Three men are still missing and are presumed dead.

Second N.L. guide found dead

Another fishing guide from Newfoundland and Labrador, 47-year-old Dwayne Winsor, was among three bodies found floating near the plane after the crash.

His son, Curtis Saunders, told CBC News Winsor was terrified of flying in the 50-plus-year-old DHC-2 Beaver planes.

Dwayne Winsor was afraid of flying on DHC-2 Beaver aircraft, like the one pictured here, his son told CBC News. (Air Saguenay/Facebook)

John Weaver II, 66, of Chicago was also found shortly after the crash. His sons Matthew Weaver, 38, and John Weaver III, 40, are still missing.

The plane's pilot, 66-year-old Gilles Morin from Quebec, is also still missing. Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay, said Morin was an experienced, safe pilot and that the plane had been inspected this spring.

Mistastin Lake is about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain. Divers have been searching the 16-kilometre-long lake since last weekend, but RCMP said its massive size and extreme depth were making recovery efforts difficult.

